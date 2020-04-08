HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 555.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 569.44 ($7.49).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.80) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total value of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total value of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610.

HSBA opened at GBX 416.90 ($5.48) on Friday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 496.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 566.38. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.35%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

