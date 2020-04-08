Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 25,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $355,295.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,252 shares in the company, valued at $355,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 289,613 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,501 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,670 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.