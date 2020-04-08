Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,715,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,070,000 after buying an additional 254,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,447,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after buying an additional 240,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $153,506,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.