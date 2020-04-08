Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.
HOLX opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25.
In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,715,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,070,000 after buying an additional 254,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,447,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after buying an additional 240,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $153,506,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.