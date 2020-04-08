Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives €81.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €80.21 ($93.27).

HEN3 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

FRA HEN3 opened at €77.32 ($89.91) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.55.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

