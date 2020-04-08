Head to Head Review: AT&T (NYSE:T) vs. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (NYSE:OIBRQ)

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AT&T and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $181.19 billion 1.19 $13.90 billion $3.57 8.43 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $5.10 billion 0.00 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AT&T and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 1 15 8 0 2.29 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T presently has a consensus target price of $37.79, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Given AT&T’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 7.67% 13.37% 4.78% Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AT&T has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AT&T beats Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

