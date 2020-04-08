Head-To-Head Contrast: Pivotal Acquisition (PVT) and The Competition

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE: PVT) is one of 60 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pivotal Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Pivotal Acquisition Competitors -4.03% -53.60% -3.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million -$54.01 million -7.80 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors $8.18 billion $1.59 billion 37.85

Pivotal Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Acquisition. Pivotal Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pivotal Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors 968 3262 6478 319 2.56

Pivotal Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 28.63%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition peers beat Pivotal Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.