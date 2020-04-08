Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $31.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 220.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

HSC stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.47. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeswant Gill purchased 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Insiders bought 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,417,000 after purchasing an additional 278,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harsco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harsco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,178,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,445,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 398,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 345,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

