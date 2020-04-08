Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Purchased by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

HWC stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. Hancock Whitney Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.