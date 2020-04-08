Guy Berruyer Buys 25,000 Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Guy Berruyer purchased 25,000 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £62,750 ($82,544.07).
Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 250.70 ($3.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. Meggitt plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 427.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 591.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 11.95 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Meggitt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.
About Meggitt
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.
See Also: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.