Guy Berruyer Buys 25,000 Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Guy Berruyer purchased 25,000 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £62,750 ($82,544.07).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 250.70 ($3.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. Meggitt plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 427.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 591.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41.

Get Meggitt alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 11.95 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Meggitt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on MGGT. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meggitt to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 431.64 ($5.68).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.