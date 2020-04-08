GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Sells $242,983.80 in Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 29,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $242,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 912,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,391,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bor-Tay Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GSI Technology alerts:

On Friday, April 3rd, Bor-Tay Wu sold 10,002 shares of GSI Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,016.20.

GSIT opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $197.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.06. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 431,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSIT. TheStreet downgraded GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.