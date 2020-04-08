GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Announces $0.02 — Dividend

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.46. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

