Gregory A. Lang Sells 69,645 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 69,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $589,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,428.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

