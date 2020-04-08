Gossipcoin (GOSS) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Gossipcoin has traded up 189.4% against the dollar. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $23,998.24 and approximately $181.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

