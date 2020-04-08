Global Investors Fundamental Acquires 6,848 Shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. BK Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of BK Technologies worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

