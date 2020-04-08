GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Baader Bank

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $61.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

