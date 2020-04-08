Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at S&P Equity Research

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at S&P Equity Research from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. S&P Equity Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $114.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.