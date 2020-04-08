General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $38.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

