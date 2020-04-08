Gas Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Gas has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00015875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 251.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.02845783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00205409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Coinnest, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Poloniex, Huobi, Koinex, Bitinka and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

