G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) CEO Acquires $228,465.07 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 30,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morris Goldfarb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Morris Goldfarb purchased 20,200 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $132,108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $272.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.32.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Cowen lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

