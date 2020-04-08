FYDcoin Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $4,406.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000803 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001090 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 459,162,903 coins and its circulating supply is 442,681,953 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

