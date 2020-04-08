FY2020 Earnings Estimate for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter Issued By Cormark (TSE:AT)

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.82 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AT. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter stock opened at C$0.76 on Monday. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

