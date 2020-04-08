Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €33.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.67 ($41.47).

Shares of FPE opened at €29.90 ($34.77) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.15. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

