Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FELE. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 24.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

