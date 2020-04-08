Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

FLY opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.94 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

