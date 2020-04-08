Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.98.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

