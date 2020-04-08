First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $25.95 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 10,549 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

