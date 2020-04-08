First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $106.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.02.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Community news, Director Mickey Layden bought 2,400 shares of First Community stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,139,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Community by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 117,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.