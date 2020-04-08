First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $6.72 on Monday. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.82.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Bank by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Bank by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

