First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBMS. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $338.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.95. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

