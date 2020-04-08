Financial Survey: Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) & Its Peers

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Beam Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 N/A -1.13 Beam Therapeutics Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.61

Beam Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beam Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics Competitors 1305 3874 7851 356 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 50.77%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics rivals beat Beam Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

