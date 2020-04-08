Financial Comparison: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NASDAQ:CMG)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.14 billion 0.14 $130.57 million $1.54 4.40 Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.59 billion 3.50 $350.16 million $14.05 50.13

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Bloomin’ Brands. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 3.15% 74.91% 3.92% Chipotle Mexican Grill 6.27% 25.14% 8.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bloomin’ Brands and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 4 7 0 2.64 Chipotle Mexican Grill 3 14 15 0 2.38

Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus target price of $20.90, indicating a potential upside of 208.71%. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus target price of $834.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Bloomin’ Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

