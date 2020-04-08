Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Purchases A$22,110.00 in Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.42 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of A$22,110.00 ($15,680.85).

Samir (Sam) Hallab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Samir (Sam) Hallab acquired 2,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.25 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,492.00 ($6,022.70).

Shares of FID stock opened at A$4.38 ($3.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $137.72 million and a PE ratio of 12.84. Fiducian Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$3.00 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of A$6.27 ($4.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Fiducian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.45%.

Fiducian Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It operates through Financial Planning, Funds Management, and Corporate and Administration segments. The company engages in the provision of investor directed portfolio and managed discretionary account services; and acting as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services, as well as acting as an entity of fiducial funds.

