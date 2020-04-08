Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $67,575.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $68,437.50.

On Thursday, March 19th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $72,412.50.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $350,250.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $554,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $913,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $602,612.68.

Fastly stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

