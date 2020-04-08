Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.41. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,873.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

