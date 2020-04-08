Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.