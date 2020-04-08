Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXTN. Evercore ISI downgraded Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.25 on Monday. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $116.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 15,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $77,683.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,286.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 295,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,382.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,124,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 131,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 11.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200,107 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

