EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPGY. BNP Paribas lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

