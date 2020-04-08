Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of SCEXF stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

