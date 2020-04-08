Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.00.

EQBK opened at $16.63 on Monday. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Equity BancShares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Equity BancShares by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equity BancShares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity BancShares (EQBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.