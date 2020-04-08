Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director William K. Luby Acquires 5,000 Shares

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $623.62 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $440.72 and a 12-month high of $679.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.30.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 11.4% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.