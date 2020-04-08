Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFSC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of EFSC opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $662.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $14,053,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174,652 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,459,000 after purchasing an additional 103,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

