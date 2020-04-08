Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENQUF. Barclays downgraded shares of Enquest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enquest from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enquest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Enquest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Enquest has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.07 on Monday. Enquest has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

