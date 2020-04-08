Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $59.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business’s revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704 in the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.