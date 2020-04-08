Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ (ENTA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.60. 447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,513. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,115,000 after purchasing an additional 475,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $13,044,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

