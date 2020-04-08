Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of EIG opened at $36.46 on Monday. Employers has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Employers will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Employers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 165,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 138.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Employers by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

