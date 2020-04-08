Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $106.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $73,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,308 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,642,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.