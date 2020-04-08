E&G Advisors LP Sells 2,287 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,288,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117,808 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,001,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,571,000 after buying an additional 80,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,841,000 after buying an additional 94,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $123.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.