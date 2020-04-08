E&G Advisors LP Sells 208 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.