E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,700 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

