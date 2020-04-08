E&G Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

